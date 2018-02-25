Sparkling selection of gigs this weekend at The Diamond

Get yourselves along to the Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield this weekend for three cracking music gigs.

First up, on Friday, March 2, the Stoney Street venue hosts Ultimate 50 with their tribute to the legendary UB40.

Admission is members £6/non-members £7.50.

On, Saturday, March 3, you can see the best of all things glam thanks to a performance by by Glam 45. Entey is members £7/non-members £8.50.

Finally, on Sunday, March 4, you can enjoy the history of Sabbath in music, courtesy of The Sabbath Years, with support from local band The Lost Days. Admission is members £4/non-members £5.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com