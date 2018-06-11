Stars are out in force for Newark Festival

Get ready for three days of food, fun and music as the Newark Festival returns to Riverside Park, Newark, from June 15-17.

The seventh Newark Festival has a great line-up of artists, a full programme of family entertainment and a brilliant community spirit at its heart.

This year for the first time ever the festival will present an exciting new format.

Festival organiser LHG Live, in collaboration with Newark Town Council, have listened to positive feedback and now on Saturday, performances will start at the earlier time of 1pm, with an earlier gate opening time of 12noon, giving music lovers a full festival day experience.

The festival promises a full afternoon of the cream of 80s artists ahead of the spectacular evening concert.

The announcement that Hothouse Flowers will kick off the evening session demonstrates the huge commitment being made by the festival’s promoters and the town council.

Saturday, June 16, features Marti Pellow as the evening headline act with special guests Hothouse Flowers, which follows an afternoon of performances from 1pm from Kim Wilde, Go West, Nick Heyward, Limahl and The Fizz in hit after hit after hit, providing the perfect party atmosphere for the summer.

To purchase tickets please visit the Newark Festival website at www.newarkfestival.co.uk