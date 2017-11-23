Successful result for Hucknall and Linby Brass Band

The Hucknall and Linby Brass Band have been working hard throughout the summer on a test piece called Cry of The Mountain.

Last Sunday (November 19) the band performed Cry of The Mountain at the LBBA open contest in the second section against seven other bands.

The band achieved a fantastic third place finish with remarks suggesting the band played musically with some good effects and a well-controlled band led by their musical director Paul Whyley.

The Hucknall and Linby Band are now excited to start work on their Christmas programme and are looking forward to getting into the festive spirit with their first Christmas outing on Sunday, December a3, t Rufford Abbey Country Park, 12:30 pm start. To see an updated list of Christmas engagements, visit the band’s website at www.hlb.org.uk

The band is also looking to welcome any new players wanting to learn to play an instrument into the training band and has a vacancy for a front row cornet player. Please contact band secretary Matt Sharp on 07813 991387.