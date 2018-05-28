Talented pair to give concert in Mansfield soon

Two young music stars will be giving a concert entitled Together Again on Saturday, June 9 in Mansfield.

Julian Clef (piano) and Victoria Gray (mezzo-soprano) will be performing at the Crescent Centre, Peel Crescent, from 7pm.

Julian has played with orchestras and given recitals in many parts of the world and in major London concert halls as well as Buckingham Palace.

He is apearing at the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham in their Piano Recital series on October 28.

Victoria has performed many operatic roles and was a principal in the English National Opera for the sell-out production of Aknahten by Philip Glass. She has recently sung Mercedes in Carmen and Cherubino in The Marriage of Figaro in Sheffield.

Tickets are £10 (£5 under 16s) from Sheila Haslam on 01623 627764 or via email at sheilahaslam@ntlworld.com