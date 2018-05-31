Three of the best at the Diamond this weekend

Smiths fans are in for a treat at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Friday, June 1, when The Smiths United play their tribute show to the music of the much-loved Mancunian quartet.

Entry to the Stoney Street venue is members £6 and non members £7.50.

On Saturday, June 2, A Foreigner’s Journey perform their tribute to the music of both Foreigner and Journey. Entry is members £7.50/non members £9.

Finally, on Sunday, June 3, it’s the turn of Iconic Eye with support from Helen Hurd and the Mavericks. Entry is members £6/non members £7.50.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com