Three sparkling gigs at The Diamond

A bumper weekend of music at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield kicks off on Friday, March 23 with a visit from 2Rude.

The seven-piece ska band are guaranteed to get the joint jumping and admission is members £7.50/non-members £9.

Saturday, March 24, will see a visit to the Stoney Street-based venue by tribute band UK Guns and Roses. Entry ism embers £7.50/non-members £9.

Finally, on Sunday, March 25, there will be a gig by Martin Rafferty and the Northern Lights, with support by Scribble Victory. Members £4/non-members £5.

The Irish band have been creating quite a buzz in the music industry with the release of their first EP The Last Brigade.

In addition to touring and performing in college, club and festival markets in the United States, most recently co-heading Rock The Fort Music Festival in TX, Martin Rafferty has headlined some of Europe’s best known venues including: the MTV Festival, London’s 02 Academy, The Cavern Club in Liverpool, and the renowned Proud Camden.

For more on these and other forthcoming gigs at the venue, go to www.thediamonduk.com