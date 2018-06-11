Tickets go on sale later this week to see Parkway Drive’s Nottingham gig

Following their domination of the Zippo Encore stage at Download Festival this weekend, Australian metalcore heavyweights Parkway Drive have unveiled they have more in store for their British fans.

The band have confirmed that they will be returning for a short headline stint at the start of 2019, visiting the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Thursday, January 31.

Standing and seated tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, June 15, priced at £38.42 (price is listed with admin and venue facility fees included). There is a maximum of six tickets per person.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/parkway-drive via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.