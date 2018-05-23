Tickets on sale for Bee Gees tribute at the Palace

Tickets are on sale this week to see You Win Again - Celebrating The Music of The Bee Gees. The West End hit show is coming to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on November 13.

Prepare to experience the distinct sound of one the greatest bands to have ever graced the stage in this unforgettable concert spectacular. Immerse yourself in the brothers’ music through the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Come along for this breathtaking concert spectacular, taking you on a musical journey through all your favourite songs, including Night Fever, Stayin’ Alive, How Deep is Your Love?, Jive Talkin’, Tragedy, Islands in the Stream, Grease, If I Can’t Have You and many more.

This authentic production ensures the Gibb brothers’ incredible legacy of classic hit songs is well and truly stayin’ alive.

This is a tribute show and is in no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.

For tickets, call the box office at the Palace Theatre on 01623 633133.