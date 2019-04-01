Tickets on sale for three top shows at Mansfield Palace Theatre including Spice Girls tribute

Tickets have gone on sale for three shows coming up at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre later in the year.

Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show can be seen at the Palace Theatre on September 5.

Come and see this touring musical stage show, inspired by the ultimate girl power group.

It’s the pop world news of the year that The Spice Girls are back together and going out on tour - but without that all-important fifth Spice, Posh.

But if you can’t imagine the Spice Girls without Posh then fear not, this musical tribute tour features all five Spice Girls with Posh played by actress Lavinia Kastamoniti.

A month later, Respect – The Aretha Franklin Songbook visits Mansfield on October 15.

This is a live concert that pays tribute to the late, great Queen of Soul. Featuring sensational lead vocals from Cleopatra Higgins, Tanya Edwards and Cleo Stewart accompanied by the Urban Soul Band and Gospel Choir, this two-hour production will take you on an uplifting musical journey as a powerful sermon is delivered throughout celebrating Aretha Franklin’s life and greatest hits including Think, I Say A Little Prayer, Son Of A Preacher Man, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Natural Woman and many more.

Finally, on October 30, kids and families will enjoy Milkshake! Live.

Milkshake Monkey can’t wait to put on a spectacular new musical for you all. But when stage fright hits, his favourite Milkshake friends come to help, creating the most dazzling show you have ever seen.

Starring Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer And Shine, Digby Dragon, Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and the Floogals, alongside two Milkshake presenters, this brand-new show has plenty of laughter, audience interaction and great fun to get everyone up on their feet.

For tickets you can click here or call the box office on 01623 633133.

