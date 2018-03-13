Tickets up for grabs in Mac-Stock competition

Mac-Stock, the music festival that raises cash for Macmillan Cancer Support, is back for its third year at The Black Market in Warsop on March 23-24 with music acts of all styles and flavours.

We have four adult tickets up for grabs for the whole weekend in a great competition.

In addition to a fantastic selection of bands, a food collection is being held across the weekend, in support of Warsop Food Share. The project was set up just over a year ago, operating from The Plough pub in the village. In its first year it gave out 888 meals in Warsop, mainly to pensioners. The project also set up a food share at the Three Lions pub in Meden Vale in December 2017, from where it has given out 100 meals already.

Mac-Stock is the brain child of former Mansfield man Graham Parker. Every penny raised by the festival itself goes to Macmillan Cancer Support and was started in memory of Graham’s dad, who lost his battle with cancer in 2010.

“Our family was fortunate enough to get a lot of support from Macmillan nurses while my dad was battling with cancer. Without their support and care I’m not sure how we would have coped at times.

“They are incredible and deserve all the support we can offer. We passed the initial target I set for myself in year one, but everyone enjoyed being at and supporting the festival so much we simply carried on raising more money while having a great time.

“The line-up for Mac-Stock 3 is quite special. We have virtually every style of music being played you can imagine, and tickets are ridiculously cheap for such an incredible array of talent,” said Graham.

Graham, who now lives in Sheffield, has been amazed at the support he has received from bands and musicians.

“The support for Macmillan is incredible, but then so many people are touched by cancer and in turn by the support they and their families get, I really should not be surprised. We have the amazing bhangra/rock fusion of Kissmet with a belly dancing troupe, busking phenomena Phat Bollard, ska and hip-hop from Karl Phillips and the New Groove Rejects, punk rockers Headsticks and the amazing Acoustic Disco Set from Tarantism, which is a delight for any 80s groovers that love to do things differently – it really is going to be an amazing weekend,” said Graham.

The full line-up for Friday, March 23 (running from 6.30pm-midnight) is:

Tarantism Acoustic Disco, Dissident Noize Factory, Suzy Condrad, Stevie, One Bloke One Mandolin, The Brewer’s Daughter, Kate Auburn.

The line-up for Saturday, March 24, running from 12noon-midnight, is: Kissmet, Balliamo Belly Dancer, Phat Bollard, Karl Phillips and the Rejects, Headsticks, Bleeding Hearts, Muddy Summers and the Dirty Field Whores (pictured), Star Botherers, The Fox and The Pirate, Andy Twyman, Amy Newton and Paul Hallam, The Sweetchunks Band, The Star Copiers, Dirty Davey, Beardy Keef’s Uke Jam,

Tickets for Mac-Stock are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk type in Mac-Stock

However, to be in with a chance of winning one of four adult tickets (to cover the whole weekend and with each adult ticket giving entry to one under 17 year-old as well) in our competition, answer the following question correctly: Mac-Stock is the brainchild of which former Mansfield man?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime telephone number to: steve.eyley@jpress.co.uk

Entries need to reach us by 9am on Monday, March 19 and normal competition rules apply. For more on the rules, see our website.