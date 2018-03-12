Top European orchestra at Royal Concert Hall

The Nottingham Classics season at the city’s Royal Concert Hall continues on Tuesday, April 17, with a performance by the European Union Chamber Orchestra.

Directed by Hans-Peter Hofmann, the ensemble will be playing Respighi’s Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite No 3, Mozart’s Flute and Harp Concerto, Debussy’s Danse Sacree et Dance Profane, and Schubert’s Symphony No 5.

The featured soloists will be Fiona Slominska (flute) and Catrin Finch (harp).

Tickets are £10-£35 and the concert starts at 7.30pm. Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk