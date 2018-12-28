Top tribute show set to wow family audiences at Palace Theatre in Mansfield

Pop Divas Live! is a show that will be performed at Mansfield Palace Theatre on February 19.

Pop Divas Live! takes the audience on a whirlwind tour of their favourite pop acts, creating the perfect tribute concert experience for little divas and their parents.

Little Mix will cast some Black Magic and Taylor Swift will Shake It Off as four enormously talented girls bring you up close and personal with the greatest female pop performers of today including Meghan Trainor, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Rihanna.

For more details, call the box office on 01623 633133 or see www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk