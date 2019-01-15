Top tributes at The Diamond this week

Kasabian fans won’t want to miss the top tribute act Kazabian at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Friday, January 18.

As well as songs from the back catalogue from one of the UK’s biggest bands, you can also hear The Diamond’s house band Steeler. Entry is members £6/non-members £7.50.

Then, on Saturday, January 19, you can see Just The Way To Mars with their tribute to the music of Bruno Mars.

Entry to see the eight-piece band at the Stoney Street-based venue is members £10/non-members £12.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com