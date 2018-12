The National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain will be in action at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, on January 7, from 7.30pm.

Kirill Karabits will conduct the cream of the nation’s music talent in performances of John Adams’s Doctor Atomic Symphony, Rick Dior’s Science Fiction (complete with film screening) and Sibelius’s Second Symphony.

Call the box office for tickets on 0115 9895555.

Photo credit: Jason Alden