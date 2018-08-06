Triple bill of top tribute rock is coming to MFN soon

Three of the UK’s top tributes will join forces for an evening of classic rock taking place at MFN, Shipley Gate, on Saturday, August 18.

ACDC UK, Sack Sabbath and Motorkill will bring their tributes to ACDC, Black Sabbath and Motorhead to the venue, situated near Ilkeston and Eastwood, so expect a night of earsplitting riffs featuring rock classics such as Back In Black, Thunderstruck, Paranoid, War Pigs, Ace Of Spades and Overkill.

Doors open at 7pm and there is hot food and free camping available at the venue, as well as merchandise stalls and a rock disco in between the acts.

Tickets are just £10 advance and £12 at the door with half price available for under 16s. They are available from MFN, from Zebra Muzik, Ilkeston and by post, paypal to russell.saxton@ntlworld.com adding £1.50 per order for postage.

More information on the gig is available from Metal Mansions on 07903 610487.