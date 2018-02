The University Philharmonia will be giving a concert on Sunday, March 4, from 7.30pm in the Great Hall, Trent Building, University of Nottingham.

Jonathan Tilbrook will be conducting performances of Sir Peter Maxwell Davies’s Ojai Festival Overture, Zoltan Kodaly’s Dances Of Galanta and Beethoven’s Symphony No 3, ‘the Eroica’.

For ticket details, call the box office on 0115 8467777.