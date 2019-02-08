US star Jameson set to perform at Mansfield venue soon

Jameson Burt will be in action at The Old Library performance venue, Leeming Street, Mansfield, on April 13.

The Californian singer and recording artist will be taking to the stage with his band as part of the Inspire Youth Arts latest season of gigs and performances.

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are £8 if booked in advance or £10 on the door.

Jameson Burt is a recording artist and performer based in Los Angeles and Milan. Jameson’s music is filled with passion, heavy melody and raw emotion, a unique blend of alt-rock, pop, funk and soul music that adds up to something entirely beyond genre.

The former singer with Mount Holly has toured extensively throughout the U.S, Europe, and the U.K both as a solo artist and as frontman for alt rock band Mount Holly. With his powerful voice and commanding stage presence, Jameson has built a loyal following in Europe.

Photo credit: P3