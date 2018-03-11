Variety is the spice of life in Carlton music concert

Carlton Civic Centre will play host to a concert with an international flavour on Saturday, March 31.

It is the venue for a joint concert with popular local choir, The Musicality Singers, Thurcroft Welfare Brass Band and, from Holland, Percussion Group Nuenen.

The percussion group comes from an area of the Netherlands that was once the home of the artist, Vincent Van Gogh. The ten people who make up its membership – musical artists in their own way - clearly love making music together. Over recent years, the group has developed a varied repertoire that stretches from melodic Western classical through to Japanese and African styles.

The Musicality Singers have been developing a growing following over the past few years, with musical offerings ranging from Bernstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber to Queen, and incorporating some much-loved pop favourites and choral classics along the way.

You can be sure that despite its hugely successful Christmas concert, the choir won’t be resting on its laurels but will be bringing along its usual freshness and sense of fun.

Thurcroft Welfare Brass Band has been around a good deal longer than either The Musicality Singers or the Percussion Group Nuenen. O

riginally formed in the late 1940s for the benefit of miners at Thurcroft Colliery, the band survived the closure of the pit in 1992. It still continues to play and to thrive, building on its heritage foundation, entertaining people with pop numbers, jazz, light classics and music from the shows at appearances at community concerts, galas, garden parties and charity fund raising events.

The concert takes place at Carlton Civic Centre on Long Lane, Carltonon. It begins at 7.30pm and tickets (£8) are available from choir or band members or the Civic Centre. With three such different acts, each with its own distinctive style, there will be something to please everyone, so be prepared for an upbeat, enjoyable evening.

Photo credit: RonParke