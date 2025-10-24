My Hero Academia season eight will continue this weekend - but when? 🦸‍♂️📺

My Hero Academia’s final battle is on-going.

The fate of the world hangs in the balance.

But how can you tune in for the next episode?

A dramatic final battle for the fate of the world will continue on My Hero Academia this weekend. Deku and his friends are facing the forces of evil one last time in the final season.

Fans were left frustrated at the start of the series as the premiere was hit by delays and issues on Crunchyroll. Viewers will be hoping that was just a bad start and won’t continue.

MHA will be adapting the final issues of the manga in its last run of episodes. Our heroes face their toughest battle yet with the fate of the world at stake.

But who will triumph once and for all? Here’s all you need to know:

When is My Hero Academia season 8 out?

My Hero Academia season 8 key visual | Crunchyroll

The hit superhero anime began its final run of episodes back in early October. MHA is being released weekly once more with new instalments out on Saturdays.

It has yet to be confirmed how long season eight will be but previous ones have ranged between 13 and 25. The show is adapting the last part of the Final War arc and the Epilogue arc this time around.

What time is My Hero Academia season 8 episode 4 out?

Once again the anime is being broadcast by Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV in its native Japan. Viewers around the world can watch it on such streaming services as Crunchyroll and Hulu.

New episodes will be broadcast at 5.30pm Japan Standard Time today (October 18). For fans in the UK, you can expect to be able to watch it from 9.30am. If you live in America, the new episodes will be available from 1am PT/ 4.30am ET.

However, Crunchyroll users were left frustrated by delays during the first episode.

My Hero Academia’s season eight premiere took over 10 hours to arrive for some fans and there were missing subtitles for a number of viewers. Fingers crossed that the issues have been fully ironed out now.

Who does the opening and ending songs?

For the eighth and final season of My Hero Academia, the opening theme song will be provided by Porno Graffitti. It is entitled: The Revo. The band had previously provided an opening theme for the show’s first season.

Providing the ending credits song this time around is Bump of Chicken and is called I.

