PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure comes to Nottingham this summer – and East Midlands families can grab half price tickets for the show.

This summer, Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena will host PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure – and families can save 50% on tickets to see the pups in person. The much-loved TV heroes arrive in Nottingham on Sunday 10 August at 5.15pm, ready to entertain young audiences with their brand-new stage show.

The story follows Ryder and the team as they set out to recover hidden treasure on Adventure Bay’s Pirate Day, with lots of surprises, music and fun along the way. Children can watch their favourite characters come to life in a lively performance full of teamwork and interactivity, perfect for the little ones to get involved.

Nottingham’s central location makes this show an easy summer treat whether you’re in Derby, Leicester, Mansfield or anywhere in the East Midlands. The venue is fully equipped with family-friendly facilities and refreshments to make the day run smoothly.

Discounted tickets are available for groups of two, three or four – perfect for families and friends to enjoy together during the school holidays.

Discover more about PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure and book your discounted Nottingham tickets through this exclusive link.

