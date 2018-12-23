Recipe: Asparagus, salmon and pumpkin rice bowl

Asparagus, Salmon and Pumpkin Rice Bowl

(Serves 2) This wholesome dish makes for a healthy lunch or dinner option.

Ingredients

500g pumpkin, peeled and chopped into bite size pieces.

1 tbsp oil

2 tsp cumin seeds

Pinch of chilli flakes

2cm ginger grated

1 bunch asparagus spears, trimmed

2 salmon fillets

2 tsp honey

200g cooked brown rice

1 tbsp peanuts, chopped

4 sprigs coriander

Squeeze of lemon

Method

Heat the oven to 220C/200C fan. Toss the pumpkin, oil, cumin, chilli and a pinch of salt in an oven tray and roast for 25 minutes. Meanwhile rub the ginger over the

salmon and drizzle with honey.

After 25 minutes add the asparagus and salmon to the pan and cook for a further ten minutes.

Once cooked put the pumpkin, asparagus and rice in a bowl, top with a salmon fillet, the chopped peanuts and coriander. Squeeze a little lemon over everything.

Recipe courtesy of www.enjoyasparagus.com

Photo by Jason Ingram