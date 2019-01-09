REVIEW: Paphos - the island of sunshine where dreams come true

Where better to enjoy your first taste of a foreign holiday than Cyprus, that beautiful jewel of an island tucked away in a tiny corner of Europe, just a stone’s throw from the Middle East, where guaranteed sunshine awaits and dreams are fulfilled, writes Dominic Picksley.

My children, Benjamin and Amelia, had never travelled overseas before – as lovely as it is, the Isle of Wight doesn’t count – and after surprising them with news of our trip just a few weeks before flying out of Luton, the sense of awe and wonderment on their faces as we touched down in sunny Paphos was a joy to behold.