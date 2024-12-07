Some massive scores were awarded by the judges 💃

Strictly Come Dancing is in its semi-final for 2024.

Just five couples remain - and are battling it out for a place in the final.

The judges have scored the dances - now it is over to the public.

Strictly Come Dancing put its stars through the ringer in week 12. The five remaining couples had to dance twice on Saturday (December 7) night.

Despite the challenge being doubled, some of the couples more than rose to the occasion. Two different stars secured perfect scores from the judges in the semi-final.

The lines are open for the public and they will get to help decide which couples will go straight through to next week’s final - and which will face the dance-off. Fans will find out all in Sunday’s (December 8) result show.

Who had the highest score after the first dance?

JLS star JB Gill scored a whopping 39 from the judges for his first dance of the evening. It was the highest score for the first dance.

Sarah and Vito received a 36, while Tasha and Aljaz were awarded a 35. Bookies favourite Chris found himself only scoring 33 for his first dance, while Pete Wicks improved on the week before and scored a 32.

What was the highest score for the second dance?

For the second dances of the night, the celebrities really took their performances to the next level. The judges handed out a perfect 40 (meaning all four judges scored 10) on two occasions.

JB and Lauren managed to one up their already impressive score from the first round, getting a 40 for their salsa. Tasha and Aljaz also earned a perfect score from the judges - adding a 40 to go with their previous 35.

Chris and Dianne’s Viennese waltz to Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters, impressed the judges more and scored a 36 - with 9s across the board. Sarah and Vito bagged a second 36 of the night for their second dance.

Finishing the night off was Pete and Jowita, who danced to Bittersweet Symphony. The judges scored them a 33.

What does the leaderboard look like?

After the judges scores, the leaderboard looked like this:

JB & Lauren - 79

Tasha & Aljaz - 75

Sarah & Vito - 72

Chris & Diane - 69

Pete & Jowita - 65

But it is all still to play for as the voting is now open and the public will help to decide which celebs will make it through to the final next week. A dance-off will take place between the two stars who find themselves at the bottom and the judges will pick who will go home and just miss out on the final.

