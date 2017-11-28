Support Nottingham Playhouse appeal SHINE on Giving Tuesday

Nottingham Playhouse is helping young people across the city to grow in confidence, learn life-enhancing skills and discover their unique voices by calling for donations to its SHINE appeal this ‘Giving Tuesday’.

The theatre, which prides itself on producing excellent theatre for all as well as supporting the local community has launched a special video in support of its appeal for #GivingTuesday - November 28 2017 – a national campaign that encourages people across the UK to support a charity of their choice.

SHINE appeal is an initiative led by Nottingham Playhouse to create and sustain free community youth theatres for children aged eight to 16-years-old and aims to raise £15,000 during the panto season, kicking off its campaign with #GivingTuesday.

Sanpreet Janjua, fundraising officer at Nottingham Playhouse, said: “Giving Tuesday is a brilliant opportunity for people to help us raise awareness of SHINE by sharing our video, and donating to this great cause.

“We’ll also be running bucket collections after performances of our panto, Cinderella and we’ll have a Christmas tree in the foyer during the panto season that customers and donors can add a message onto a gold star and hang on the tree from 1 December.”

Thanks to generous donations by audiences since 2015, SHINE has enabled more than 120 children to take part in community youth theatres across Bulwell, Mansfield, St Ann’s, Sherwood, Chilwell, Bramcote, Gedling Netherfield and Gedling Newstead and at the Queens Medical Centre.

Louisa, aged 16 and part of Bulwell Youth Theatre, said: “I started this group with no social skills and really bad social anxiety. It gave me a new opportunity to make friends, to have a social life, which I previously didn’t have.

“There is so much on offer; SHINE just brought out that confidence that I didn’t have. It’s changed everything and I am so thankful for that.”

Through donations to the SHINE appeal, £25 will cover the costs of a workshop assistant (who will be trained to become a workshop leader) for two sessions, £100 will buy the workshop materials needed for an entire year and £200 will fund one youth theatre workshop for up 30 young people.

You can donate to the SHINE appeal by making a donation online at www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/support, visit or call the box office on 0115 9419419 or make a cheque payable to Nottingham Playhouse Trust Limited and sent to SHINE Appeal, Nottingham Playhouse, Wellington Circus, Nottingham, NG1 5AL.