Taylor Swift’s UK tour continues this week with her long-awaited performance at Wembley Stadium.

But for those who missed out on tickets, the reseller’s market is looking significantly more expensive.

Benjamin Jackson took on the role of a travel agent to see if it is cheaper to fly and see Taylor Swift in Europe between London shows.

So - you missed out on getting Taylor Swift tickets at face value. We’ve all been there - not for Taylor Swift, but the sentiments are still the same.

As of writing, tickets to see Taylor Swift’s performance at Wembley Stadium are now circulating on the resellers market, after Ticketmaster U-turned on one of the terms and conditions regarding the sale of Taylor Swift tickets and the cardholder being the one to show the tickets at the venue.

Cue a wave of relieved parents.

But for those who missed out on the chance to get tickets for Taylor Swift ahead of the start of her London residency on June 21 2024, what other options are there? There are, after all, a few dates in mainland Europe before Swift returns to London to complete her Wembley Stadium dates.

Given how expensive accommodation around London has become too, we joke that it might be cheaper to head overseas to see her performing in Germany or Italy. But is it a joke, or has the demand for Taylor Swift made it nearly impossible to see her perform in the capital?

We put on our accounting hats and had a look at the current resellers market internationally along with Google Flights and Booking.com to find out if it’s true - it’s become cheaper to see Taylor Swift internationally than it has in London this week.

How much are tickets to see Taylor Swift performing at Wembley Arena?

It could be cheaper to see Taylor Swift (left) in locations such as Amsterdam (top right), Dublin (middle right) but not so much for Munich (bottom right) (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Ticketmaster has exhausted their current ticketing allocation for all of Taylor Swift’s performances in London, meaning we’re going to need to look at the resellers market.

A quick look at StubHub, which is one of the more reputable ticket resale markets available, the cheapest we found were from £422, with the most expensive starting at around £799 to see Swift at Wembley Stadium.

That’s also not to mention the cost of accommodation in London for the performances; looking at Booking.com for Swift’s first performance on June 21 2024, the cheapest accommodation is a one-bed “room” priced at £159 for two adults, while places such as Ibis and Travelodge have rooms around the £250 to £416 (priced at two adults with no extras such as breakfast.)

How much are tickets in GBP to see Taylor Swift perform in Europe?

Though we have had to rely on the resellers market for some of these prices, owing to the fact Taylor Swift is a hot ticket across Europe at the moment (if you hadn’t noticed), some official ticketing outlets are offering some tickets to later performances in Germany for example.

However, as of writing, the current cost of Taylor Swift tickets at her European dates between her stints at Wembley Arena are, well, not quite as expensive as what we saw in the UK reseller market - prices are also inclusive of booking fees.

Dublin: £183

Amsterdam: £345

Zurich: £338

Milan: £423

Gelsenkirchen: £203

Hamburg: £269

Munich: £389

Warsaw: £220

Vienna: £275

But what about travelling to these destinations - how much will that cost?

Before you start laying money down for a ticket to see Taylor Swift on one of her European dates before she comes back to finish her run at Wembley Stadium, there is the small matter of the cost of flights - you are quite right.

Using Google Flights and basing our booking decisions on arriving a day before Taylor Swift performs on the opening night of her European dates, it’s still looking somewhat cheaper than a ticket for London on the reseller market.

Here are the cheapest flights to go see Taylor Swift in Europe: prices are correct as of writing, with flying-out dates and return dates reflective of Taylor Swift’s first performance at the European city.

Also, bear in mind that Ryanair, Wizz Air and Easyjet also have a policy of additional charges for carry-on and checked-in luggage, so before investing in plane tickets, take a look at the airline carrier’s websites regarding what you are entitled to and what will cost you extra.

London to Dublin (June 27 - June 29 2024): Ryanair - £107 return

London to Amsterdam (July 3 - July 5 2024): Easyjet - £104 return

London to Zurich (July 8 - July 10 2024): Swiss - £162 return

London to Milan (July 13 - July 15 2024): Ryanair - £56 return

London to Gelsenkirchen (July 16 - July 18 2024): Eurowings/Lufthansa - £247 return

London to Hamburg (July 22 - July 24 2024): Ryanair - £123 return

London to Munich (July 27 - July 29 2024): Lufthansa - £299 return

London to Warsaw (July 31 - August 2 2024): Wizz Air - £223 return

London to Vienna (August 8 - August 10 2024): Wizz Air - £128 return

What about accommodation in these European locations?

We’ve thought of that too; estimations of how much it would cost to stop in accommodation are based on the dates mentioned during the “cheapest flights” information, with the cheapest accommodation in each area according to Booking.com again as follows:

Prices are based on two people per night.

Is it cheaper to book tickets to see Taylor Swift in London or on one of her European tour dates?

For the price of a ticket and accommodation to see Taylor Swift in London this week, you can theoretically go see her perform in Europe for cheaper - but with a catch regarding some flights and accommodation. (Credit: Benjamin Jackson/Getty Images/Canva) | Benjamin Jackson/Getty Images/Canva

In theory - yes; going by the figures that we’ve compiled, Dublin would be the cheapest option for those who missed out on a ticket to see Taylor Swift in London. But there’s a caveat regarding the airline company - with additional options in terms of baggage through Ryanair is certain to increase the price.