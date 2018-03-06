Bumper new season of entertainment is lined up at Palace Theatre Mansfield

Mansfield Palace Theatre has a bumper season of entertainment lined up for April, May, June and July.

There is music, comedy, ballet, drama, family and adult shows all lined up to suit your personal taste.

If you like folk music then the venue is delighted to continue its folk music concerts in the Studio Theatre with Martin Simpson on April 20 and John Kirkpatrick on May 25.

If it’s a good comedy you’re after, then the Palace has Seriously Dead starring Crissy Rock and Tommy Cannon on April 29, Menopause the Musical starring Maureen Nolan and Cheryl Fergison on May 16, Grumpy Old Women starring Jenny Eclair on June 12 and Lee Nelson set to return on June 27.

Strictly viewers will be delighted to know that Ian and Oti will be swirling across the stage on April 11 and ballet fans of all ages are catered for with The Little Mermaid on May 20 and Ugly Duckling on June 5.

If it’s an iconic dance routine you want to see, come along to a film screening of Sing-a-long-a Dirty Dancing on Tuesday, June 26.

Dave Benson-Phillips is back in this year’s Alice in Wonderland Easter Panto on April 19. Other family offerings in the season are Cbeebies’ Sarah and Duck’s Big Top Birthday on Wednesday, May 9, Oliver Jeffers’s Lost and Found on Wednesday, May 30, and Black Magic – The Little Mix Show on Thursday, May 31.

There is an incredibly broad range of music on offer, from the original Searchers on Sunday, April 8, and Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers on April 25, to various outstanding tribute acts covering a diverse section of artists:

The Roy Orbison Story - Thursday, April 12

Ultimate Bublé - Saturday, April 14

Faith - The George Michael Legacy - Friday, May 11

On Tour with Elvis - Saturday, May 12

Walk Right Back – The Everly Brothers Story - Tuesday, May 22

Material Girl – The Madonna Story - Friday, May 25

The Story of Guitar Heroes - Thursday, June 21

Those looking for nostalgic shows may wish to see The Fairey Brass Band on Sunday, April 15, and Neil Sands’s midweek matinee: Land of Hope and Glory on Wednesday, May 23. A stunning and elegant review of the life of Cilla Black soars its way onto the stage in Cilla and the Shades of the 60s on Wednesday May 2 (pictured).

Described as ‘part rock show and part thespian’, a new version of The War of the Worlds will be performed by The Pantaloons on Thursday, May 10. If you’d rather see a show without many pantaloons involved, then The Dreamboys return on Monday, April 30 and Tuesday, May 1.

As always, the Palace encourages you to support local talent performing at the theatre with various dance school shows across the coming months. Additionally, Boogie Nights will be presented by HMTC from April 19-21, New Youth Theatre perform Hairspray on June 19-20, plus Ripley and Alfreton Musical Theatre Company return to the stage with Made in Dagenham between July 4-7.

For more show and ticket information, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 633133.

Photo by Jamie D’Annunzio