Check out Cinderella at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse Theatre Company’s production of Cinderella is wowing audience members as it enters its third work.

Renowned as a ‘Midlands institution’, the Nottingham Playhouse panto is again directed and written by Panto King Kenneth Alan Taylor and features some familiar faces in the cast from previous Playhouse pantos.

As the well-known story goes, Prince Charming (Benjamin McMillan) is hosting a ball – with the help of faithful sidekick Dandini (Adam Pettigrew) - and Cinderella (Kelly Agredo) would give anything to go, but her evil stepmother Devilla (Rebecca Little) and ugly sisters Bella (John Elkington) and Donna (Darren Southworth) have other plans.

Can Cinderella escape their clutches and - with the help of her Fairy Godmother (Claire Storey) and best friend Buttons (Tim Frater) - find true love?

Audiences will boo, hiss and cheer as they see this traditional pantomime come to life on stage, and enjoy performances from one of the country’s greatest dames John Elkington among other much-loved Nottingham Playhouse panto performers.

The show runs until January 20, and is set to delight audiences of all ages with its sumptuous costumes and magnificent scenery, as well as a coachload of hilarity, slapstick, song and dance.

Call 0115 9419419 or go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk