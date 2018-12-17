Children’s classic tale will hit the stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Make sure you don’t miss the kids’ classic tale The Tiger Who Came To Tea at Mansfield Palace Theatre on March 26-27.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger!

Join the tea-guzzling tiger in this delightful family show; packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos.

This is a stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem... expect to be surprised by this musical play adapted and directed by David Wood, based on the book by Judith Kerr.

Performance are at 1.30pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday, March 26, and then 10.30am and 1.30pm on Wednesday, March 27.

For tickets, call the box office on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk