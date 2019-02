Adam Kay is to perform at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on February 25.

The award-winning comedian shares entries from his diaries as a junior doctor in this evening of stand-up and music.

A sell-out show at the Edinburgh Fringe and in the West End 2018, the accompanying book, This is Going to Hurt, is a Sunday Times bestseller, and is being turned into a major BBC series.

Copies will be available to purchase and for signature after the performance.

For more, see www.trch.co.uk