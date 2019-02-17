Competition: Tickets up for grabs to see comedy at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Masque Productions return to the stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre later this month with their next comic production Waiting For Gateaux.

It can be seen there from Wednesday, February 27, to Saturday, March 2, and we have tickets to give away to see it in our latest great competition.

Performances are nightly at 7.30pm with an additional Saturday matinee from 2.30pm.

Welcome to the health club where you can have your cake and eat it.

Mo-tivators is the worst health and fitness club in the country.

Run by Maureen, it only attracts clientele who have nothing better to do. Jackie, to get away from her philandering husband.

She brings Witney, her sister, to keep her out of trouble and then there is Donald who secretly loves Maureen.

Things seem to be on the up when Sarah, a researcher for a reality TV show comes to check out the club but when a snowstorm arrives it brings with it revelations which will change their lives forever in this comedy about friendship, frostbite and French fries.

Waiting For Gateaux is a comedy from Ed Waugh and Trevor Wood, the writers of Dirty Dusting.

For tickets, call the box office on 01623 633133 or see www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

