Competition: Tickets up for grabs to see Westfield Folkhouse’s latest panto in Mansfield

Get ready for plenty of panto fun at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre early next year when the popular Westfield Folkhouse Pantomime Group return from January 12-20, to give 13 performances of their 79th panto production.

Although an amateur group, Westfield Folkhouse members pride themselves on producing a family show suitable for all ages and using all professional scenery and costumes.

We have teamed up with them to offer two family tickets (for four people) as a competition prize. They are valid for the 7.15pm performance on Monday, January 14.

Aladdin lives with his poor mother, Widow Twankey, who owns a laundry in Peking. One day, a stranger visits them and offers Aladdin the chance to have wealth beyond his wildest dreams. All he has to do is to give the stranger a dirty old lamp he will find in a cave. Aladdin accepts, but incurs the wrath of the Emperor by daring to speak with his daughter, and is banished.

Things get even worse when Aladdin is trapped and left in the cave. But help comes from an unexpected source and in true pantomime style everyone eventually lives happily ever after.

The group has been producing pantos in Mansfield since 1942 and with ticket prices set at £6 each, they have once again ensured everyone will receive value for money. Call the box office on 01623 633133.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the family tickets, tell us: in which year Westfield Folkhouse produced its first panto?

Email your answer, name, address and daytime contact number to steve.eyley@jpimedia.co.uk

The prize is supplied by the promoter, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner. The first correct entry drawn after noon the closing date of December 31 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on our website.

The editor’s decision is final.