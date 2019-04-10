David Baddiel’s book AniMalcolm hits the stage at Nottingham Playhouse for family Easter treat

Story Pocket Theatre’s family musical AniMalcolm, based on the bestselling children’s book by David Baddiel, will arrive at Nottingham Playhouse this Easter for two performances only.

It can be seen there on Wednesday, April 17.

The production is touring the UK following a smash-hit premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2018.

Malcolm doesn’t like animals, which is a problem because his family are wild about them.

In fact their house is full of pets of all shapes and sizes. The only bright spot on the horizon is the Year Six school trip, until there he is on the bus, heading to… a farm. But on a school trip like no other, Malcolm begins to understand animals more deeply than anyone.

Will he end up the same as before? Because sometimes the hardest thing to become is yourself.

A vibrant, energetic and gloriously funny musical from the award-winning Story Pocket Theatre, AniMalcolm combines physical theatre, puppetry and the company’s outstanding storytelling style to bring David Baddiel’s magical and wonderfully comic story to the stage.

David Baddiel said: “It has been such a thrill to see AniMalcolm brought to life on stage, and as a musical! Story Pocket have done a wonderful job with this adaptation, and it will be a real treat to see Malcolm adventuring around the UK with his menagerie of animals in tow.”

Story Pocket Theatre is a company devoted to bringing both classic and original children’s stories to the stage in a magical, inventive and exciting way.

The show is recommended for ages five and over.

Performances are at 2.30pm and 7pm.

Tickets are £15 (family tickets £50). Call the box office on 0115 9419419 or click here for details.

Photo credit: Paul Blakemore