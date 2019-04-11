Dinosaur World Live to wow young audiences at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Families won’t want to miss Dinosaur World Live at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on July 6-7.

Do you dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for all the family?

Grab your compass and join the show’s intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs.

Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus.

A special meet and greet after the show offers all brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.

Don’t miss this entertaining and mind-expanding jurassic adventure, live on stage. Book now before tickets become extinct.

For more call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photo credit: Robert Day