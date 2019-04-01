Don’t miss chilling ghost story Turn Of The Screw at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Don’t miss Turn of the Screw at Nottingham Theatre Royal from April 9 to 13.

Henry James’s iconic, genre defining, ghost story visits Nottingham as part of a UK tour, starring Janet Dibley in the role of The Governess and Maggie McCarthy as Mrs Grose.

In 1840, a young governess agrees to look after two orphaned children in Bly, a seemingly idyllic country house. But shortly after her arrival, she realises that they are not alone.

There are others – the ghosts of Bly’s troubled past. The Governess will risk everything to keep the children safe, even if it means giving herself up to The Others.

Years later, confronted by the past she is compelled to account for what actually happened to her and the innocents under her protection.

This fresh, thrilling adaptation from Tim Luscombe deftly retains the ambiguity of James’s original, and lets you draw your own conclusions about the events at Bly and where guilt resides.

For tickets, you can click hereor call the box office on 0115 9895555.

You can also click here for news of another show coming to the Theatre Royal.

Photos by Robert Workman