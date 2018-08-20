Don’t miss comedy night at Miners Arms in Sutton

A comedy night is to take place on Saturday, September 8, at The Miners Arms, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The event at the venue on Stoneyford Road runs from 8pm-11pm.

Admission is £6 a ticket pre booked, or £8 on the door.

The comedy night will feature five brilliant UK comedy circuit acts, with the hilarious Lou Conran headlining. She has supported Sarah Millican and Joe Lycett on tour.

Thomas Green is the opening act. He has been nominated for best emerging comedy at Adelaide Fringe 2018.

Tickets can be bought at the pub or online at www.Facebook.com/TheMinersArmsSutton