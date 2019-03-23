Enjoy sounds from the silver screen in Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’a next concert

Fans of American movie music are going to love the latest concert by Nottingham Symphony Orchestra.

The Classical Bites concert takes place on Sunday, May 12, starting at 4pm at Nottingham’s Albert Hall, and features guest conductor Keiron Anderson, BBC Radio Nottingham’s Frances Finn as compere and Aminata-Kanneh Mason - from the city’s famous musical family - as violin soloist.

The exciting and varied collecton of pieces includes music from films such as Star Wars, Captain America, Back To The Future, The Incredibles, Schindler’s List. You can also enjoy American classical works such as Copland’s Fanfare For The Common Man, Barber’s Adagio For Strings, and Bernstein’s Three Dance Episodes from On The Town. There is an option of buying a ticket for the concert, or a ticket for the concert plus an American-themed meal afterwards.

