Five of the best will be raising laughs at Sutton venue’s comedy night

Get ready for plenty of festive laughs when The Miners Arms at Sutton-in-Ashfield hosts a comedy night on Saturday, December 22.

The event will run from 8pm-11pm (doors open for the show at 7.30pm) at the popular venue based on Stoneyford Road in Sutton.

It is £6 a ticket pre booked, £8 on the door.

The comedy night will feature five talented UK comedy circuit acts, with the hilarious Barry Dodds headlining. Barry (pictured) has been voted best MC in the Midlands for the last three years.

Josh Pugh is the opening act on the night and he won best English comedian of the year 2017.

Tickets can be bought at the pub or online at www.Facebook.com/TheMinersArmsSutton