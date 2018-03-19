Get your tickets early doors for this touring show

Britain’s best loved pub sitcom Early Doors is to tour the country later this year for the very first time.

The live incarnation of the BBC TV favourite will embark on an 11-date UK tour, stopping off at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Thursday, September 27.

The live show was originally planned as a one-week run at Salford Lowry’s Quay’s Theatre. But due to huge public demand for tickets those shows sold out instantly and a further two weeks of shows at the Lowry’s larger Lyric Theatre were added, which also sold out in record time.

Commissioned by leading West End producer Philip McIntyre to adapt their award winning television series for the stage, Craig Cash and Phil Mealey have written a brand new story featuring the same hilarious characters from the TV show.

The pair said: “Writing Early Doors again has been a joy and we’re really excited by the results. Putting it on stage for the first time ever will be a huge thrill. One that we hope you will come along and share.”

The Grapes Pub will reopen its doors for the UK tour, in a not-to-be-missed night of fun and laughter.

Ken’s got love on his mind, but will barmaid Tanya ring the landlord’s bell? Crime is on the rise but fear not, as local cops Phil and Nige are getting stuck in... to a couple of pints in the back room. After all, “Crime can’t crack itself.” All of this and much, much more when Early Doors returns.

The show stars Craig Cash, Phil Mealey, John Henshaw, Susan Cookson, Joan Kempson, James Quinn, Lisa Millett, Judith Barker, with further casting to be announced.

Tickets are priced at £26.10, £37.30 and £42.90. Prices are listed with venue fees included.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/early-doors or via telephone on 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.