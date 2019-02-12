Hit the high seas with Partridge and co in comic tale

John Partridge will lead an all-star cast in Tom Stoppard’s Rough Crossing at Nottingham Theatre Royal from April 15-20.

The high-class high seas comedy by the Academy, Tony and Olivier award-winning writer Tom Stoppard (Shakespeare in Love, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, The Real Thing, Arcadia) is directed by acclaimed director Rachel Kavanaugh (The Wind in the Willows, Half a Sixpence).

The cast is led by John Partridge, winner of this year’s Celebrity Masterchef. John is best known to TV audiences as the charismatic Christian Clarke in EastEnders. He is one of musical theatre’s most prolific leading men, having played in major West End musical hits such as Chorus Line, Chicago, and in Bill Kenwright’s recent La Cage Aux Folles.

Joining John fresh from Snow White at the London Palladium is one of musical theatre’s brightest upcoming stars, Olivier-award nominee Charlie Stemp, who has triumphed on Broadway starring opposite Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly! and in London in Half a Sixpence.

Two famous but desperate playwrights are stuck in an ocean liner headed for New York, feverishly trying to rehearse their latest show before reaching land, and opening night. But they are constantly distracted by their delicate composer’s attempts to end it all, having overheard his lover confess her feelings to the leading man.

Add an absurdly unorthodox waiter, a mistimed lifeboat drill and a vanishing glass of brandy and soon the sharp Atlantic winds turn to world-class gales of laughter as these colourful characters become tangled up in a typically Stoppardian string of absurd events.

For tickets, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Pamela Raith