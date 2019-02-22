Hits galore when Motown The Musical comes to Nottingham venue soon

Motown The Musical is coming to the Theatre Royal Nottingham from April 23 to May 4.

Motown celebrates its 60th anniversary this year and, to coincide with this big birthday, Motown The Musical is currently touring the UK.

With music and lyrics from the Motown catalogue and a book by Motown founder Berry Gordy, Charles Randolph-Wright’s production features a live orchestra playing 50 Motown tracks including Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, I’ll Be There, Dancing In The Street, Stop! In The Name Of Love, My Girl, I Heard It Through the Grapevine and tells the story behind the classic hits.

For ticket information, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Tristram Kenton