Hugely acclaimed tale continues at Nottingham venue

War Horse is continuing its four-week stay at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham, where it can be seen until April 7.

The National Theatre’s internationally acclaimed production of War Horse is based on the novel by Michael Morpurgo.

War Horse is the powerful story of a young boy called Albert and his beloved horse, Joey, who has been requisitioned to fight for the British in World War One. Caught in enemy crossfire, Joey ends up serving on both sides during the war before landing in No Man’s Land, while Albert, not old enough to enlist, embarks on a treacherous mission to find his horse and bring him home.

A remarkable tale of courage, loyalty and friendship, War Horse features ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which brings breathing and galloping horses to life on stage.

War Horse ran for eight successful years in London, and has been seen by more than seven million people worldwide since its premiere at the National Theatre in 2007, with record-breaking runs on Broadway, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa and most recently China. It has won 25 awards including the Tony Award for Best Play on Broadway.

Call the box office for ticket availability on 0115 9895555.

Photo credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg