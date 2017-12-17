INTERVIEW: 60 Seconds With... Palace panto star Adam Moss

It’s time for the second in our series of 60 Seconds With.... features, talking to the stars of this year’s Mansfield Palace Theatre panto, Jack and the Beanstalk.

Answering the questions today is Adam Moss, the crowd favourite who has returned to Mansfield to play Simple Simon in this hit production, which runs until Sunday, January 7.

Is this your first visit to Mansfield? (If not, when were you last here and with which show?)

This is my third panto at Mansfield, oh yes it is!

What is your usual daily routine and how do you think the Panto schedule will differ?

Get up, get in, get out! We get called differently every day… oh, I’ve just been called!

Tell us about the character you are playing…

Simple Simon is the idiot brother of our hero Jack, and son of Dame Trott.

What fun fact might people not know about you? (Such as your ‘party trick’ or unusual pet…)

I’m Dance Captain this year!

Can you give us any gossip on your fellow cast? (For a family-friendly audience!)

Jack (Bradley Judge) loves a Dairylea Dunker!

What would be your dream theatre role? Who would you love to work alongside?

Annie!

Who is the most famous person in your phone/following you on social media?

My sister Kate Moss!!

What is your guilty pleasure? (For example, a cheesy song, unhealthy food, etc)

Chocolate!

Where will you be spending Christmas Day this year? Who with?

With my future wife, Karen.

What is your message to anyone who hasn’t bought tickets to Jack and the Beanstalk yet?

Go to Nottingham!

For tickets, call the box office at the Palace Theatre in Mansfield on 01623 633133 or view events online at mansfieldpalace.co.uk.