Interview: 60 Seconds With.... Palace panto star Bradley Judge

It’s time for another 60 Seconds With... feature, this time with Bradley Judge.

He is playing the role of Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre.

The acclaimed production for all the family is running until January 7 and for ticket availability you can call the box office on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Is this your first visit to Mansfield?

Yes

What is your usual daily routine and does it differ during the panto schedule?

It all depends on where I am and what job I’m doing; every day is different.

Tell us about the character you are playing…

Jack is a hero and will stop at nothing to save the day!

What would be your dream theatre role? Who would you love to work alongside?

I would love to play Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors.

Who is the most famous person in your phone / following you on social media?

Dean Gaffney.

What is your guilty pleasure? (For example, a cheesy song, unhealthy food, etc)

I have no guilt – everything in moderation.

Where will you be spending Christmas Day this year? Who with?

I’ll be going back to Yorkshire and spending time with my family.

What are you most looking forward to about panto/Christmas/spending time in Mansfield?

Having an amazing time with a fantastic cast.

What is your message to anyone who hasn’t bought tickets to Jack and the Beanstalk yet?

Get them before they’re gone!