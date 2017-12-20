INTERVIEW: 60 Seconds With .... Palace panto star Craig Ansell

In the latest in our series of 60 Seconds With... interviews with stars of this year’s Mansfield Palace Theatre panto, the latest to submit to the questions is Craig Ansell.

He is playing Dame Trott in Jack and the Beanstalk, which runs at the venue until January 7.

Is this your first visit to Mansfield? (If not, when were you last here and with which show?)

Yes and I’m very excited about it!

What is your usual daily routine and how do you think the panto schedule will differ?

Watching Jeremy Kyle and This Morning!

Tell us about the character you are playing…

Dame Trott is very protective of her two boys and she is certainly on the prowl for a man!

What fun-fact might people not know about you? (Such as your ‘party trick’ or unusual pet…)

I’m a trained baker able to create towering wedding cakes and delicious cupcakes.

Can you give us any gossip on your fellow cast? (For a family-friendly audience!)

Simon sweats so much he’s like a river!

What would be your dream theatre role? Who would you love to work alongside?

My dream role would be Edna Turnblad from Hairspray opposite Sheridan Smith as Tracey.

Who is the most famous person in your phone/following you on social media?

The one and only Lady Gaga. I fell off my chair when she started following me!

What is your guilty pleasure? (For example, a cheesy song, unhealthy food, etc)

Bonnie Tyler – Total Eclipse of the Heart. Power ballads all the way!

Tell us your best joke? (Or give an example of a prank you have played on someone…)

What’s brown and sticky? A stick!

Where will you be spending Christmas Day this year? Who with?

With my family in Leicester.

What are you most looking forward to about panto/Christmas/spending time in Mansfield?

Hearing the audience laugh and getting them into the festive spirit.

What is your message to anyone who hasn’t bought tickets to Jack and the Beanstalk yet?

Pull your finger out me duck!

Call the box office on 01623 633133 or you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk