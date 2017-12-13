INTERVIEW: 60 Seconds With.... Palace Theatre panto star Rebecca Wheatley

Here is the first in our series of 60 Seconds With.... features, talking to the stars of this Mansfield Palace Theatre panto, Jack and the Beanstalk.

First up to answer the questions is actress and singer Rebecca Wheatley, who plays the Vegetable Fairy in the hit production, which runs until Sunday, January 7.

Is this your first visit to Mansfield? (If not, when were you last here and with which show?)

I was here with Big Pants and Botox about four years ago, and am coming back in 2018 with Menopause the Musical (tickets on sale now!)

What is your usual daily routine and how do you think the panto schedule will differ?

I suddenly miss my son and little things like making his packed lunches and listening to him moaning, but this is showbusiness…

Tell us about the character you will be playing…

I’m playing the Vegetable Fairy who is a bit dippy!

What fun fact might people not know about you? (Such as your ‘party trick’ or unusual pet…)

We have a cat called Olive who is the queen of the house. She is always very peeved whenever I return from touring!

Can you give us any gossip on your fellow cast? (For a family-friendly audience!)

Mark (Little) tours with a slow cooker!

What would be your dream theatre role? Who would you love to work alongside?

Mother Courage.

Who is the most famous person in your phone/following you on social media?

I was very excited when Marc Almond followed me on Twitter because when I was a teenager my entire bedroom was covered with his pictures!

What is your guilty pleasure? (For example, a cheesy song, unhealthy food, etc)

Cheese, wine and Barry Manilow… combine the three for a perfect evening!

Tell us your best joke? (Or give an example of a prank you have played on someone…)

My son has lost two PE kits already this year, so I wrapped one up and gave it to him for his birthday present! His face! He hates PE!

Where will you be spending Christmas Day this year? Who with?

In Mansfield with my son and husband.

What are you most looking forward to about panto/Christmas/spending time in Mansfield?

Friendly people, terrific audiences and a fantastic cast.

What is your message to anyone who hasn’t bought tickets to Jack and the Beanstalk yet?

Buy! Buy! Buy! It’s selling fast and it’s going to the funniest most fantastic show ever!

