Join Joe and co for panto fun in Nottingham later this year

Comedy legend Joe Pasquale and Only Fools and Horses star John Challis will head the cast of this year’s swashbuckling family pantomime, Peter Pan, from Saturday, December 8, to Sunday, January 13, at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal.

Well-known and best-loved for being one of the hardest-working and top-selling live comedians in British comedy today, Joe Pasquale - who will play Smee in this show - has been delighting audiences for more than 20 years with his live stand-up tours and infectious sense of fun.

Along the way he’s voiced characters for Hollywood movies, toured in several major theatrical productions including Mel Brooks’s The Producers, starred in the West End production of Spamalot, been crowned King of the Jungle in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me out Of Here, appeared on five Royal Variety Performances.

Best known for his role as Boycie in the BBC’s long-running Only Fools and Horses, John Challis (and his character’s iconic laugh) have entertained television viewers for decades in the classic sitcom, and its spin-off The Green, Green Grass. John’s other television appearances include Dixon of Dock Green, Coronation Street, Open All Hours, My Family, Last of the Summer Wine and a series regular in the hit ITV comedy, Benidorm.

In addition to his screen work, John regularly tours his one-man theatre show Only Fools and Boycie, giving an insight into the workings of the sitcom which made him a household name. John will play Captain Hook, the most evil man in Neverland.

Peter Pan will be staged by Qdos Entertainment, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, and the company behind the theatre’s record-breaking productions each year.

