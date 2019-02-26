Kane ready to Russell up plenty of laughs in Nottingham

Russell Kane will be in stand-up action at the Theatre Royal Nottingham on November 10.

Don’t miss the comedian when he performs his latest show The Fast And The Curious.

The keenly-awaited brand new tour show is packed with more energy than a Duracell factory.

Russell’s RS Turbo laugh engine will motor through love, family and life, once again proving that the fast and the curious amongst us see more stuff, and get more done.

Multi-award winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter Russell Kane is best known for BBC Three’s Stupid Man, Smart Phone and the host of three series of BBC Three‘s Live At The Electric.

Other TV appearances include BBC One’s Live At The Apollo, BBC Three’s Unzipped, ITV2’s Celebrity Juice and I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here Now.

For more, call 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk