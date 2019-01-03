Kids’ favourite hits the stage this summer at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall

Tabby McTat will be performed at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on August 14-15.

Freckle Productions will be presenting this family treat during the summer, based on the popular book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Tabby McTat is a cat with the loudest of meee-ows and a best friend with a guitar. Together they sing their favourite songs delighting the crowds, until one day Fred disappears.

Separated and alone, Tabby finds shelter and a new life with all the home comforts that any cat could dream of. However, memories of his life with Fred haunt him, and he sets off to search the streets for his long-lost friend.

Interwoven with original songs, Tabby McTat is the latest heart-warming tale of friendship and loyalty from the team behind Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales and Zog.

For tickets, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or see www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Robin Savage