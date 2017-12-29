Laughs galore as cricket legends come to the area

Cricketing legends Jonathan Agnew and David Lloyd will be performing An Evening of Aggers and Bumble at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Monday, January 29.

For the last five years. Evenings with Aggers have been delighting audiences all over the country.

Now, following in the footsteps of Geoffrey Boycott, Sunil Gavaskar and Graeme Swann, Aggers teams up with cricket’s number one maverick national treasure, David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd.

Lloyd has done everything in cricket. He debuted for Lancashire in 1965 as a spinner and ended up playing nine Tests as a left-handed opening bat for England, hitting a double-century against India in his second game,in 1974. He made nearly 28,000 runs in all forms over a 21-season career and was a key part of the Lancashire side that dominated English one-day cricket inthe early 70s, skippering the side between 1973 and 1977.

He also played semi-professional football for Accrington Stanley and is a lifelong, passionate fan. Following his retirement as a cricketer in 1985, hebecame a first class umpire, and subsequently coach at Lancashire, before being promoted to the England job, where his charismatic team talks and ebullient post-match interviews became legendary.

He has been a Sky TV commentator since 1999 and his excitable style and distinctive catchphrases such as ‘start the car’ have made him easily the most popular ofteam. He is also an author, journalist and columnist. This will be a fascinating, entertaining, no-holds-barred evening for cricket fans and non-lovers of the game alike and there will be an opportunity for the audience to tweet Aggers with their own questions. The event is being run in aid of the Professional Cricketers Association and we are raising money from the evening which will go to the organisation’s Benevolent Fund.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo byline: Gareth Copley