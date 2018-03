Beasts And Beauties is to be performed at Nottingham’s Lace Market Theatre from March 21-24.

Adapted by Carol Ann Duffy and dramatised by Melly Still and Tim Supple, let the venue’s youth theatre group take you on a magical journey deep into the world of tales as old as time.

For ticket and performance details, you can call the box office on 0115 9507201 or go to www.lacemarkettheatre.co.uk